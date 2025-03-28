Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 28, 2025

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
-
Hundreds feared dead in earthquake in Myanmar, Thailand, several hundred buildings collapsed. India keeps Globemaster aircraft with relief materials ready.
-
Lakhs of Muslims offered Alvida Namaaz on Last Friday of Ramzan. Muslim Personal Law Board's appeal to wear black arm bands during namaaz had little impact.
-
Mamata Banerjee heckled by protesters holding placards in Oxford University. Mamata told protesters, "Don't intimidate me, I bow my head only before the people."
India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.