Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 28, 2025 Earthquakes in Myanmar and Thailand: Massive earthquakes in regions of Southeast Asia on Friday led to widespread destruction, with houses and high-rise buildings collapsing. The violent jolt caused several deaths and a state of emergency was called in six different regions.

Hundreds feared dead in earthquake in Myanmar, Thailand, several hundred buildings collapsed. India keeps Globemaster aircraft with relief materials ready.

Lakhs of Muslims offered Alvida Namaaz on Last Friday of Ramzan. Muslim Personal Law Board's appeal to wear black arm bands during namaaz had little impact.

Mamata Banerjee heckled by protesters holding placards in Oxford University. Mamata told protesters, "Don't intimidate me, I bow my head only before the people."

