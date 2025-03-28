Advertisement
  1. News
  2. India
  3. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 28, 2025

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 28, 2025

Earthquakes in Myanmar and Thailand: Massive earthquakes in regions of Southeast Asia on Friday led to widespread destruction, with houses and high-rise buildings collapsing. The violent jolt caused several deaths and a state of emergency was called in six different regions.

Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.
Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma. Image Source : India TV
Edited By: India TV News Desk
New DelhiPublished: , Updated:

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Hundreds feared dead in earthquake in Myanmar, Thailand, several hundred buildings collapsed. India keeps Globemaster aircraft with relief materials ready. 

  • Lakhs of Muslims offered Alvida Namaaz on Last Friday of Ramzan. Muslim Personal Law Board's appeal to wear black arm bands during namaaz had little impact. 

  • Mamata Banerjee heckled by protesters holding placards in Oxford University. Mamata told protesters, "Don't intimidate me, I bow my head only before the people."

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Aaj Ki Baat Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma Myanmar Earthquake Today Earthquake Earthquake Epicenter Thailand Bangkok Namaaz Ramzan Mamata Banerjee Rajat Sharma
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\