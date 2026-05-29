May 29, 2026
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Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 29, 2026

Edited By: Abhishek Sheoran
Published: ,Updated:

The court was considering several petitions, one of which called for the restructuring or replacement of the National Testing Agency (NTA) with a stronger, independent body capable of conducting medical entrance examinations more effectively.

Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma
Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma Image Source : India TV
New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

  • Supreme Court pulls up NTA over NEET-UG paper leak, asks agency to fix accountability, says, "learn from UPSC".
  • UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Mau rally: "No mafia or gangster can threaten any Hindu now, if they attack, they will meet the fate of Kans and Ravana".
  • Spurious liquor death toll rises to 14 in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad; 10 others critical.

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Rajat Sharma Aaj Ki Baat Neet Paper Leak Case NTA Supreme Court Up Cm Yogi Adityanath Maharashtra News Illegal Liquor Case Liquor Deaths
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