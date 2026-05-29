Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 29, 2026

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

Supreme Court pulls up NTA over NEET-UG paper leak, asks agency to fix accountability, says, "learn from UPSC".

UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Mau rally: "No mafia or gangster can threaten any Hindu now, if they attack, they will meet the fate of Kans and Ravana".

Spurious liquor death toll rises to 14 in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad; 10 others critical.

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.