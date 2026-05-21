Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 21, 2026

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

Bike-borne assailants killed 2019 Pulwama attack mastermind Hamza Burhan, hiding in Muzaffarabad, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Bengal's BJP govt makes signing of Vande Mataram song in full compulsory in all govt-aided madrasas, slaughtering of animals during Bakrid in public places banned.

Ahead of monsoon, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation staff find abandoned auto in Saki Naka drain, old sofa, bed, mattresses in Gowandi drain during desilting.

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.