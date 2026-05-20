Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 20, 2026

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

PM Modi's pics with Italian PM Giorgia Meloni in Rome breaks internet, Modi gifts Melody toffee to Meloni, Rahul Gandhi says, "economic storm is looming and our PM is distributing toffees in Italy".

Rahul Gandhi calls PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah as "gaddar" (traitor) in Rae Bareli, BJP condemns, CM Yogi Adityanath says, 'Rahul's remark drips with hatred', Giriraj Singh says, 'Rahul has gone insane, Congress leaders should take him to a hospital'.

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan asks security agencies to take action against Instagram channels spreading false info about NEET re-exam, Pradhan also meets representatives of Google, Meta, Instagram.

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.