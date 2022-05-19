Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 19, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Exclusive: Do the three domes of Gyanvapi mosque hide the ‘shikhars’(top) of a temple?

Exclusive: Clear evidences of temple found on floors, walls and basements of Gyanvapi mosque

Exclusive: Full details from survey report submitted by commissioners before Varanasi court

