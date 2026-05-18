Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 18, 2026

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

Suvendu Adhikari's Cabinet ends Muslim reservation, discontinues monthly salaries for imams and pujaris, Women to get Rs 3,000 per month, free bus travel; 40 arrested for stone pelting incident at Park Circus.

Days before Eid-ul Azha, UP CM Yogi Adityanath issues warning, "won't allow namaz on roads, let them offer namaz in shifts inside mosques".

Brent crude price crosses $111 as Trump warns Iran of fresh round of attacks, writes, "the clock is ticking...get moving fast, or there won't be left anything of them".

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.