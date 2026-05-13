Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 13, 2026

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

PM Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, other union ministers, BJP CMs of UP, Maharashtra, Bihar, Bengal, MP, Delhi and Uttarakhand reduce number of convoy vehicles to save fuel.

Tamil Nadu CM Joseph Vijay wins confidence vote in assembly with support of 144 MLAs; AIADMK splits as 25 out of 47 party legislators support confidence motion.

Bengal BJP govt's bulldozers at work, two illegal buildings in Kolkata demolished; CM Suvendu Adhikari orders identification of all illegal constructions in Kolkata, asks authorities to cut off power, water connections.

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.