Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 24, 2026

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

Israel bombs Tehran, other cities in Iran; Iran fires missiles, drones towards Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, UAE and Bahrain; Iran dismisses Trump's claim of talks; Israel says it will take control of south Lebanon.

US moving 2,500 marines, 2,000 sailors, 3,000 paratroopers, 3 amphibious ships to Persian Gulf, US and Israeli media reports.

Mischievous rumours fuel panic buying of petrol, diesel at pumps in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Karnataka; Petroleum ministry says there are adequate stocks of petrol, diesel and gas in India.

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.