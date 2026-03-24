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  3. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 24, 2026

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 24, 2026

Edited By: Abhishek Sheoran
Published: ,Updated:

Trump claimed that the Iranian side contacted him to broker a truce in the Middle East, claiming they wanted to make a deal with the US. Tehran, however, refuted his claim.

Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma
Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma Image Source : India TV
New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

  • Israel bombs Tehran, other cities in Iran; Iran fires missiles, drones towards Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, UAE and Bahrain; Iran dismisses Trump's claim of talks; Israel says it will take control of south Lebanon. 
  • US moving 2,500 marines, 2,000 sailors, 3,000 paratroopers, 3 amphibious ships to Persian Gulf, US and Israeli media reports. 
  • Mischievous rumours fuel panic buying of petrol, diesel at pumps in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Karnataka; Petroleum ministry says there are adequate stocks of petrol, diesel and gas in India.

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Rajat Sharma Aaj Ki Baat Crude Oil Fuel Crisis Middle East Unrest Israel Iran War Strait Of Hormuz Persian Gulf
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