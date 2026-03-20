Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 20, 2026

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

Eid celebrated indoors in Gulf countries today; Israeli forces prevented worshippers from offering namaz at historic Al Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem.

Why Centre hiked prices of premium petrol and industrial diesel?

Iran claims it hit two American F-35 stealth jet fighters taking toll of US planes downed to 16; Israel bombs Tehran while Iran launches missile, drone attacks on Kuwait, Bahrain, UAE and Saudi Arabia.

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.