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  3. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 20, 2026

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 20, 2026

Edited By: Aalok Sen Sharma
Published: ,Updated:

In today's episode at Aaj Ki Baat, the focus will on Eid celebrations in the Gulf countries, as the conflict between the US, Israel and Iran continues in the Middle East.

Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.
Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma. Image Source : India TV
New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

  • Eid celebrated indoors in Gulf countries today; Israeli forces prevented worshippers from offering namaz at historic Al Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem.
  • Why Centre hiked prices of premium petrol and industrial diesel?
  • Iran claims it hit two American F-35 stealth jet fighters taking toll of US planes downed to 16; Israel bombs Tehran while Iran launches missile, drone attacks on Kuwait, Bahrain, UAE and Saudi Arabia.

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Aaj Ki Baat Special Aaj Ki Baat Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma
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