Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 17, 2026

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

More than 400 killed, nearly 250 injured as Pakistan Air Force bombs Kabul hospital; airstrikes reported on Afghan Taliban HQ in Kandahar as well; India condemns PAF airstrike, Pakistan claims TTP militants were hiding there in 'Camp Phoenix'.

Second LPG tanker Nanda Devi reaches Gujarat through Strait of Hormuz; third oil tanker also expected to reach today.

Mamata Banerjee to not contest from Nandigram; Trinamool Congress releases list of 294 candidates, Mamata claims TMC will win more than 226 seats this time.

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.