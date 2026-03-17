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  3. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 17, 2026

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 17, 2026

Edited By: Abhishek Sheoran
Published: ,Updated:

Afghanistan's deputy government spokesman said early Tuesday the death toll from an airstrike by Pakistan that hit a hospital treating drug users in the Afghan capital Kabul has increased to 400.

Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma
Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma Image Source : India TV
New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

  • More than 400 killed, nearly 250 injured as Pakistan Air Force bombs Kabul hospital; airstrikes reported on Afghan Taliban HQ in Kandahar as well; India condemns PAF airstrike, Pakistan claims TTP militants were hiding there in 'Camp Phoenix'. 
  • Second LPG tanker Nanda Devi reaches Gujarat through Strait of Hormuz; third oil tanker also expected to reach today.
  • Mamata Banerjee to not contest from Nandigram; Trinamool Congress releases list of 294 candidates, Mamata claims TMC will win more than 226 seats this time.

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Rajat Sharma Aaj Ki Baat Kabul Attacks Pakistan Airstrikes Paf Middle East Unrest Fuel Crisis Strait Of Hormuz Oil Tanker West Bengal Assembly Election Mamata Banerjee Tmc
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