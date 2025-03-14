Advertisement
  1. News
  2. India
  3. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 14, 2025

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 14, 2025

Watch the full episode of Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma (March 14, 2025). Top headlines: Holi celebrations across India, Ramzan Friday prayers, and CM Yogi Adityanath's message.

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 14, 2025
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 14, 2025 Image Source : India TV
Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1
New DelhiPublished: , Updated:

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Holi celebrations held peacefully across UP, CM Yogi Adityanath thanks people
  • Lakhs of Muslims offered Ramzan Friday prayers in Delhi, Mumbai and other states, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi addresses congregation in Hyderabad 
  • India comes alive with festival of colours, Millions celebrate Holi in major cities

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Aaj Ki Baat Aaj Ki Baat Special Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma Rajat Sharma Ramzan
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\