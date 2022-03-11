Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 11, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Exclusive: Modi chalks out Gujarat poll campaign with road show, meetings with leaders, panchayat chiefs

Exclusive: Mamata alleges foul play in UP polls, says, Akhilesh should demand forensic tests of EVMs

Exclusive: Know five main factors that led to BJP’s historic win in UP assembly polls

