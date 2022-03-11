Friday, March 11, 2022
     
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 11, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: March 11, 2022 23:07 IST
In today's episode:

  • Exclusive: Modi chalks out Gujarat poll campaign with road show, meetings with leaders, panchayat chiefs 
  • Exclusive: Mamata alleges foul play in UP polls, says, Akhilesh should demand forensic tests of EVMs 
  • Exclusive: Know five main factors that led to BJP’s historic win in UP assembly polls

​India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

