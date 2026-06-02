Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 2, 2026

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

CBSE chairman, secretary removed, one-member committee to probe OSM service procurement, Congress demands dismissal of Dharmendra Pradhan, Cyber-attacks on CBSE re-evaluation portal

Mamata Banerjee sits on dharna in Kolkata to protest 'post-poll violence', handful of TMC MLAs, MPs accompanied her

Uttarakhand police detains 40 alleged fake babas in Roorkee and Haridwar for cheating Hindu devotees, several Muslims among those nabbed

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.