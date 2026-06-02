June 2, 2026
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  3. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 2, 2026

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 2, 2026

Edited By: India TV News Desk
Published: ,Updated:

The government on Tuesday removed two top CBSE officials following alleged irregularities in the Class 12 digital evaluation system and ordered a probe by a high-powered committee to investigate how the national educational board procured these marking services.

Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.
Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma. Image Source : India TV
New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

  • CBSE chairman, secretary removed, one-member committee to probe OSM service procurement, Congress demands dismissal of Dharmendra Pradhan, Cyber-attacks on CBSE re-evaluation portal 
  • Mamata Banerjee sits on dharna in Kolkata to protest 'post-poll violence', handful of TMC MLAs, MPs accompanied her
  • Uttarakhand police detains 40 alleged fake babas in Roorkee and Haridwar for cheating Hindu devotees, several Muslims among those nabbed

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Aaj Ki Baat Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma Cbse Mamata Banerjee Uttarakhand
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