Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 14, 2022

  • Biden to visit Israel and Saudi Arabia, state he called 'pariah,' next month in first trip of presidency to Middle East, reports AP
  • Sidhu Moose Wala murder case: Delhi Court allows Punjab Police to formally arrest gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in the case
  • DGCA imposes Rs 10 lakh fine on Air India for denying boarding to passengers holding valid ticket
New Delhi Published on: June 14, 2022 23:49 IST
Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Exclusive: Thousands gathered outside Kolkata mosque, demanded death for Nupur Sharma, Naveen Jindal
  • Exclusive: Who is organizing ‘Million Protest March’ in Hyderabad on June 18? Why Owaisi has been sidelined?
  • Exclusive: In Prayagraj, Moradabad, people removing encroachments on their own fearing bulldozer 

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

