Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 11, 2024

How PM Modi struck a balance in Odisha, Tribal leader Mohan Majhi will be CM, KV Singhdeo from Western Odisha and Pravati Parida from Coastal Odisha will be Deputy CM

Chandrababu Naidu to be sworn in as Andhra Pradesh CM tomorrow, PM Modi will attend oath taking ceremony

New ministers of Modi 3.0 cabinet take charge, Opposition parties question, why no Muslim minister inducted

