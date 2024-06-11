Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 11, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- How PM Modi struck a balance in Odisha, Tribal leader Mohan Majhi will be CM, KV Singhdeo from Western Odisha and Pravati Parida from Coastal Odisha will be Deputy CM
- Chandrababu Naidu to be sworn in as Andhra Pradesh CM tomorrow, PM Modi will attend oath taking ceremony
- New ministers of Modi 3.0 cabinet take charge, Opposition parties question, why no Muslim minister inducted