Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 31, 2025 The NIA court has acquitted all seven accused in the Malegaon case, with Sadhvi Pragya calling it a "victory of God". Meanwhile, the US has announced a trade deal with Pakistan, with Shehbaz Sharif calling it "historic".

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

Why NIA special court acquitted all seven accused, 17 years after Malegaon blast; Sadhvi Pragya says, “Bhagwan (God) has won”.

After US President Donald Trump’s jibe that “India, Russia are dead economies”, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal replies, “India is now the fastest growing economy of the world, will become the world’s 3rd largest economy soon.”

Donald Trump announces trade deal with Pakistan, US to develop Pakistan’s oil reserves; Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif calls it “historic”.

