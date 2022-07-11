Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 11, 2022

Monday, July 11, 2022
     
Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Published on: July 11, 2022 21:02 IST
In today's episode:

  • Exclusive: Will normalcy return to Sri Lanka if all-party govt takes over? 

  • Exclusive: BJP slams Trinamool MLA for saying, ‘Modi will meet the same fate of Sri Lankan President'

  • Exclusive: PM Modi unveils 9,500 kg. National Emblem on roof of new Parliament building 

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

 

