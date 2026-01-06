Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 6, 2026 On January 5, derogatory slogans were raised against PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah by some students outside the Sabarmati Hostel in JNU in a protest after the SC denied bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam.

New Delhi:

Provocative slogans in JNU against PM Modi and Amit Shah after SC turns down bail pleas of Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, JNU admin asks police to file FIR; BJP demands action against ‘tukde tukde’ gang.

Draft electoral rolls published in UP after SIR, names of 2.89 crore voters deleted; EC says people whose names have been deleted can submit Form 6 within 30 days.

Trinamool Congress moves Supreme Court for extension of SIR deadline in West Bengal, alleges procedural irregularities.

