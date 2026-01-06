Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 6, 2026

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode, the focus will be on:
- Provocative slogans in JNU against PM Modi and Amit Shah after SC turns down bail pleas of Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, JNU admin asks police to file FIR; BJP demands action against ‘tukde tukde’ gang.
- Draft electoral rolls published in UP after SIR, names of 2.89 crore voters deleted; EC says people whose names have been deleted can submit Form 6 within 30 days.
- Trinamool Congress moves Supreme Court for extension of SIR deadline in West Bengal, alleges procedural irregularities.
