  3. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 30, 2026

According to sources, a legislative party meeting of the NCP will be held on Saturday, in which Sunetra will likely be elected as its leader. Following this, Sunetra will be sworn in as the deputy chief minister in the afternoon.

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

  • Late Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar agrees to become leader in NCP legislative party meeting tomorrow, may be sworn in as Deputy CM
  • In Kashi, Swami Avimukteshwaranand throws a challenge to CM Yogi Adityanath, "Ban cattle slaughter and cattle meet export within 40 days, declare cow as Rashtra Maata"
  • In Mahoba, UP minister Swatantra Dev Singh's convoy stopped by BJP MLA Brijbhushan Rajput and supporters, minister assures local village pradhans, will sort out their problems soon

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

