Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 30, 2026 According to sources, a legislative party meeting of the NCP will be held on Saturday, in which Sunetra will likely be elected as its leader. Following this, Sunetra will be sworn in as the deputy chief minister in the afternoon.

In Kashi, Swami Avimukteshwaranand throws a challenge to CM Yogi Adityanath, "Ban cattle slaughter and cattle meet export within 40 days, declare cow as Rashtra Maata"

In Mahoba, UP minister Swatantra Dev Singh's convoy stopped by BJP MLA Brijbhushan Rajput and supporters, minister assures local village pradhans, will sort out their problems soon

