Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode January 27, 2026 India and the European Union (EU) on Tuesday concluded negotiations on a historic, ambitious, and commercially significant free trade agreement (FTA), the largest trade deal ever undertaken by either side.

India, EU announce 'mother of all deals', Free trade pact will boost trade, imports from EU will become cheaper, Indian exports to Europe will get huge boost.

Fresh political row erupts over UGC anti-discrimination rules, Upper caste students stage protests in Delhi, Lucknow, Patna, Jaipur and other cities.

Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde did not attend state cabinet meeting for second time, Shinde Shiv Sena demands plum civic posts in Mumbai, Thane, BJP unwilling to concede.

