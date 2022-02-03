Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 3, 2022

Thursday, February 03, 2022
     
In today's episode:

  • Exclusive: Who fired 4 rounds of bullets at AIMIM chief Owaisi’s convoy in UP today?   
  • Exclusive: Why Amit Shah said today, UP mafia gangs have 3 choices – leave UP, go to jail or get SP ticket 
  • Exclusive: Why Akhilesh Yadav filed complaint against CM Yogi before Election Commission 

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

 

