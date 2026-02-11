Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 11, 2026 Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi created a stir in the House as he claimed that the India-US trade deal showed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "sold the nation".

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

Rahul Gandhi alleges in the Lok Sabha that PM Modi "sold Bharat Mata" in the India-US deal, mentions Epstein files, Minister Hardeep Singh Puri rubbishes allegation, BJP to bring a privilege motion against Rahul.

In its revised factsheet, White House drops reference to exports of American pulses to India, changes the word 'committed' to 'intend' for the purchase of US goods.

Expelled Trinamool leader Humayun Kabir begins construction of 'Babri Masjid' in Murshidabad, amid recitation from the Holy Quran by moulvis, promises to complete it in two years.

