Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 1, 2026

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode, the focus will be on:
- To counter Trump’s tariff effects, Nirmala Sitharaman presents budget focussed on achieving Viksit Bharat goal; big emphasis on manufacturing, infra, defence and railway.
- High-speed rail corridors for UP, Tamil Nadu; rare earth mineral corridors in 4 states announced in Union Budget 2026.
- Crash in share markets after Securities Transaction Tax(STT) hiked on future trading.
India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.