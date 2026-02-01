Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 1, 2026 Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented Union Budget today. This was her ninth consecutive budget under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

To counter Trump’s tariff effects, Nirmala Sitharaman presents budget focussed on achieving Viksit Bharat goal; big emphasis on manufacturing, infra, defence and railway.

High-speed rail corridors for UP, Tamil Nadu; rare earth mineral corridors in 4 states announced in Union Budget 2026.

Crash in share markets after Securities Transaction Tax(STT) hiked on future trading.

