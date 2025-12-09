Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 9, 2025 The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hit back at the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, for questioning the committee that selects the Chief Election Commissioner, claiming that earlier the Prime Ministers had chosen the ECs directly under the UPA regime.

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat' with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

SIR debate: LoP Rahul Gandhi alleges capture of institutions by RSS, says, BJP colluding with EC to ‘steal elections’, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey reminds how Congress made President ‘rubber stamp’, superseded judges, appointed pliable officers as election commissioners.

Yogi govt speeds up crackdown on Bangladeshis and Rohingyas, 17 detention centres to be set up in UP.

Delhi sessions court issues notice to Sonia Gandhi on revision petition alleging she was made voter in 1980, three years before she acquired Indian citizenship, hearing on Jan 6, Priyanka Gandhi says, ‘it’s an absolute lie’

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.