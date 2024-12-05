Thursday, December 05, 2024
     
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 5, 2024

Devendra Fadnavis took oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister, while leaders of the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, were sworn in as deputy chief ministers at a grand ceremony at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai.

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Devendra Fadnavis as CM, Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar as Deputy CMs sworn in, PM, top BJP leaders, N Chandrababu Naidu, NitishKumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Sachin Tendulkar, top industrialists attend ceremony in Mumbai.
  • Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren expands cabinet, 11 ministers (6 from JMM, 4 from Congress, 1 from RJD) sworn in.
  • UP CM Yogi Adityanath draws parallels between Sambhal and Bangladesh violence and says, "The nature and their DNA are the same."

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

