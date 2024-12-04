Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 4, 2024

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma

Devendra Fadnavis will take oath as CM in Azad Maidan, Mumbai, tomorrow at 5.30 pm. Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar will be sworn in as Deputy CMs.

UP Police prevented Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from going to Sambhal, both leaders returned after a two-hour-long drama.

Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal escapes assassination bid near Golden Temple; arrested assailant is a former terrorist, says Punjab Police.

