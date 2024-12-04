Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 4, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Devendra Fadnavis will take oath as CM in Azad Maidan, Mumbai, tomorrow at 5.30 pm. Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar will be sworn in as Deputy CMs.
- UP Police prevented Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from going to Sambhal, both leaders returned after a two-hour-long drama.
- Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal escapes assassination bid near Golden Temple; arrested assailant is a former terrorist, says Punjab Police.
