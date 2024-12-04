Wednesday, December 04, 2024
     
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 4, 2024

Devendra Fadnavis is all set to be sworn-in as the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra on Thursday at a grand ceremony in Azad Maidan in Mumbai. Two deputy chief ministers will also take their oaths.

Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi New Delhi Published : Dec 04, 2024 21:57 IST, Updated : Dec 04, 2024 21:57 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Devendra Fadnavis will take oath as CM in Azad Maidan, Mumbai, tomorrow at 5.30 pm. Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar will be sworn in as Deputy CMs.
  • UP Police prevented Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from going to Sambhal, both leaders returned after a two-hour-long drama.
  • Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal escapes assassination bid near Golden Temple; arrested assailant is a former terrorist, says Punjab Police.

