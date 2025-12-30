Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 30, 2025 West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee described Union Home Minister Amit Shah as ‘Dushasan’ without naming him, and demanded his resignation, accusing him of failing to prevent subversive activities in the country.

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat' with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and WB CM Mamata Banerjee trade barbs ahead of Bengal polls, Mamata warns of ‘faataafaati khelaa’ this time.

Filing of nominations for BMC polls ends, BJP to contest 137, Shinde’s Shiv Sena to contest 90 seats, Congress allies with Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, Ajit Pawar’s NCP to go alone, will contest 94 seats.

Situation tense in Sambhal, bulldozer action may begin on 22 shops and buildings, the revenue team with police force carries out mapping of burial land grabbed near Jama Masjid.

