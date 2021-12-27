Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 27, 2021

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:​

Exclusive: How Piyush Jain, who had stashed Rs 194 cr. cash, was deceptively living a simple life with 2 ordinary cars

Exclusive: Why Sant Kalicharan Maharaj abused Gandhiji, praised Godse at a Dharma Sansad in Chhattisgarh

Exclusive: How BJP is working on a plan to attract Brahmin voters in UP assembly polls

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

Latest India News