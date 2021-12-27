Monday, December 27, 2021
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 27, 2021

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 27, 2021

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.   

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: December 27, 2021 23:34 IST
aaj ki baat
Image Source : INDIA TV

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 27, 2021

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise. 

In today's episode:

 

  • Exclusive: How Piyush Jain, who had stashed Rs 194 cr. cash, was deceptively living a simple life with 2 ordinary cars
  • Exclusive: Why Sant Kalicharan Maharaj abused Gandhiji, praised Godse at a Dharma Sansad in Chhattisgarh 
  • Exclusive: How BJP is working on a plan to attract Brahmin voters in UP assembly polls 

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

Latest India News

Write a comment

Elections 2022
Year Ender 2021
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News