Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 26, 2025

India has issued a sharp warning to Bangladesh, urging Dhaka not to dismiss reports of minority lynchings as mere "media exaggeration". New Delhi emphasised that such incidents are serious and cannot be brushed aside under the pretext of sensational coverage.

New Delhi:

India warns Bangladesh, says, “do not brush aside” lynchings of minorities as “media exaggeration”, asks Dhaka to desist from spreading “fake narrative about India”.

PM Narendra Modi vows to remove ‘slavery mindset’ of Macaulay period in next 10 years, praises sacrifice of Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s Sahebzaade.

Drama outside Shiv Sena Bhavan over entry of Sambhajinagar ex-mayor Rashid Mamu into party, Chandrakant Khaire engages in verbal duel with Rashid Mamu.

