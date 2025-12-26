Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 26, 2025

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat' with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- India warns Bangladesh, says, “do not brush aside” lynchings of minorities as “media exaggeration”, asks Dhaka to desist from spreading “fake narrative about India”.
- PM Narendra Modi vows to remove ‘slavery mindset’ of Macaulay period in next 10 years, praises sacrifice of Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s Sahebzaade.
- Drama outside Shiv Sena Bhavan over entry of Sambhajinagar ex-mayor Rashid Mamu into party, Chandrakant Khaire engages in verbal duel with Rashid Mamu.
