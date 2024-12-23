Monday, December 23, 2024
     
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 23, 2024

The six accused, who allegedly vandalised actor Allu Arjun’s residence in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad on Sunday, have been granted bail on Monday. They were produced at a Hyderabad court this morning which granted them bail, said advocate Ramdas.

Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Published : Dec 23, 2024 21:25 IST, Updated : Dec 23, 2024 21:27 IST
Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Telangana Police arrests six for throwing tomatoes at movie star Allu Arjun's home, Who is targeting Allu Arjun? Congress or BRS?

  • UP CM Yogi Adityanath conducts aerial survey of Mahakumbh preparations in Prayagraj, orders completion of work by December 30

  • Three Khalistani terrorists from Punjab gunned down in encounter in Pilibhit, UP;  2 Glock pistols, 2 AK-47 rifles seized

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

