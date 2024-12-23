Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 23, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Telangana Police arrests six for throwing tomatoes at movie star Allu Arjun's home, Who is targeting Allu Arjun? Congress or BRS?
-
UP CM Yogi Adityanath conducts aerial survey of Mahakumbh preparations in Prayagraj, orders completion of work by December 30
-
Three Khalistani terrorists from Punjab gunned down in encounter in Pilibhit, UP; 2 Glock pistols, 2 AK-47 rifles seized
India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.