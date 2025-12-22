Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 22, 2025 Launching a sharp attack at Akhilesh Yadav and accusing the Samajwadi Party of having links with the illegal codeine cough syrup trade, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the state government will spare no one and bulldozer action will be taken at the appropriate time.

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat' with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

UP CM Yogi Adityanath says the illegal Codeine cough syrup racket mastermind was patronized by the Samajwadi Party, and threatens severe action against those involved.

Bangladeshi Hindus stage protests in Dhaka, Khulna, Chittagong, Mymensingh, and demand protection from attacks by Jihadis.

"We realized how Allah helped us during conflict with India," Pakistan Chief of Defence Forces Asim Munir tells the National Ulema Conference.

