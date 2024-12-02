Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 2, 2024

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Decks cleared for Devendra Fadnavis to become Maharashtra Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar to become Deputy CM, Swearing-in on December 5, the suspense continues about Eknath Shinde

The Bangladesh government stops 63 ISKCON monks from crossing over to India, Plans afoot for a harsh crackdown on ISKCON including ban

Akal Takht 'punishes' Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Badal for 'mistakes' committed between 2007 and 2017, orders Badal to work as sewadar for cleaning utensils and shoes at Golden Temple

