Monday, December 02, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 2, 2024

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 2, 2024

Sudhir Mungantiwar, BJP leader and former minister on Monday said the name of Devendra Fadnavis has been finalised as the new chief minister of Maharashtra who will be elected as the legislature party leader in a meeting to be held soon.

Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Published : Dec 02, 2024 20:40 IST, Updated : Dec 02, 2024 20:43 IST
Aaj Ki Baat, Devendra Fadnavis, Sukhbir Badal,
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Decks cleared for Devendra Fadnavis to become Maharashtra Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar to become Deputy CM, Swearing-in on December 5, the suspense continues about Eknath Shinde

  • The Bangladesh government stops 63 ISKCON monks from crossing over to India, Plans afoot for a harsh crackdown on ISKCON including ban

  • Akal Takht 'punishes' Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Badal for 'mistakes' committed between 2007 and 2017, orders Badal to work as sewadar for cleaning utensils and shoes at Golden Temple

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement