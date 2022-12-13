Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 12, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Exclusive: Why Indian, Chinese soldiers clashed near LAC in Tawang, Arunachal? Several injured
- Exclusive: New faces inducted in Gujarat ministry, suspense over fate of ex-ministers
- Exclusive: MP Congress leader speaks about ‘Modi Ki Hatya’, Retracts his comment after FIR filed
India's number one and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.
Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.
Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9 pm.