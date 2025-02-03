Monday, February 03, 2025
     
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 3, 2025

With just two days left for the Delhi Assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Monday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of planning to manipulate Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) to create discrepancies in 10% of the votes.

Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Published : Feb 03, 2025 20:42 IST, Updated : Feb 03, 2025 20:46 IST
Aaj Ki Baat, Aaj Ki Baat Full episode, arvind kejriwal, arvind kejriwal on delhi assembly elections
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal confident of winning 55 seats, but fears EVMs may be manipulated, Amit Shah says both Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia will lose this time, Congress says, “undercurrent” is in its favour, Campaigning ends

  • In UP’s Milkipur byelection, Akhilesh Yadav alleges “Yogi manipulating officials, voter lists”, Gruesome rape, murder of a Dalit girl clouds other issues in bypoll

  • Crores of devotees take holy dip at Mahakumbh’s third ‘Amrit Snan’, Opposition raises Kumbh stampede in Parliament

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

