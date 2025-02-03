Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 3, 2025

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal confident of winning 55 seats, but fears EVMs may be manipulated, Amit Shah says both Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia will lose this time, Congress says, “undercurrent” is in its favour, Campaigning ends

In UP’s Milkipur byelection, Akhilesh Yadav alleges “Yogi manipulating officials, voter lists”, Gruesome rape, murder of a Dalit girl clouds other issues in bypoll

Crores of devotees take holy dip at Mahakumbh’s third ‘Amrit Snan’, Opposition raises Kumbh stampede in Parliament

