Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 9, 2026

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

PM Modi vows to "deal with corrupt leaders, infiltrators in Bengal after May 4", says, "TMC's cup of sins is now full", Mamata Banerjee lashes out at BJP, warns "Bengalis will not be able to eat fish, meat, if BJP comes to power"

Massive turnout: 84 pc polling in Assam, 75 pc in Kerala, 86 pc in Puducherry till 5 pm

BJP core group to decide Bihar CM tomorrow, Both Deputy CMs Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha reach Delhi, Nitish Kumar to take oath of Rajya Sabha membership tomorrow, says, "I ran the govt for 20 years, will now work in Delhi for sometime"

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.