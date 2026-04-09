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  3. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 9, 2026

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 9, 2026

Edited By: India TV News Desk
Published: ,Updated:

Ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asserted that the "cup of the Trinamool Congress' sins has finally run over" in West Bengal. He also assured a double-engine government in the state after the upcoming polls scheduled to be held on April 23 and 29.

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 9, 2026
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 9, 2026 Image Source : INDIA TV
New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

  • PM Modi vows to "deal with corrupt leaders, infiltrators in Bengal after May 4", says, "TMC's cup of sins is now full", Mamata Banerjee lashes out at BJP, warns "Bengalis will not be able to eat fish, meat, if BJP comes to power"
  • Massive turnout: 84 pc polling in Assam, 75 pc in Kerala, 86 pc in Puducherry till 5 pm
  • BJP core group to decide Bihar CM tomorrow, Both Deputy CMs Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha reach Delhi, Nitish Kumar to take oath of Rajya Sabha membership tomorrow, says, "I ran the govt for 20 years, will now work in Delhi for sometime"

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
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