Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 28, 2026

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

Decisive phase of polling in Bengal tomorrow, 2,550 companies central forces deployed, 95 officers from outside posted, UP encounter specialist Ajaypal Sharma and TMC candidate Jahangir Khan engaged in "Singham vs Pushpa" contest

BJP makes a clean sweep of all 15 municipal corporations in Gujarat

Arvind Kejriwal sits on 'satyagraha' at Rajghat in Delhi, Swati Maliwal describes it as 'drama'

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.