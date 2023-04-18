Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 18, 2023

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Exclusive: UP CM Yogi says, no mafia can threaten industrialists in UP anymore

Exclusive: Slain don Atiq's wife Shaista still underground, relatives flee from home

Exclusive: Sharad Pawar dismisses speculations of nephew Ajit Pawar joining BJP camp

India's number one and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.

Latest India News