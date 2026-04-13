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  3. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 13, 2026

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 13, 2026

Edited By: India TV News Desk
Published: ,Updated:

The US naval blockade against Iran has officially commenced following the expiry of the deadline established by US President Donald Trump. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) has confirmed enforcement at Iranian ports.

Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma
Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma Image Source : India TV
New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

  • Bengal poll campaign becomes shriller, Amit Shah warns, TMC 'goondas' will be hung upside down if BJP comes to power, CM Mamata Banerjee threatens, people of Bengal will 'gouge out the eyes' of outsider 'goondas'.
  • PM Narendra Modi appeals to all parties to support the Bill for the early implementation of women's reservation. Congress questions the intention, says the BJP is in a hurry to carry out delimitation in the guise of women's reservation.
  • The US Navy begins a blockade of Iranian ports, Trump threatens to target Iran's fast attack ships, and Iran warns its army will target other West Asian ports if the blockade is not removed.

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
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