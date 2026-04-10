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  3. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 10, 2026

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 10, 2026

Edited By: India TV News Desk
Published: ,Updated:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the Uniform Civil Code will be implemented in West Bengal within six months of the BJP coming to power in the state, and the BJP will make a "son of Bengal" the chief minister.

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 10, 2026
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 10, 2026 Image Source : INDIA TV
New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

  • Home Minister Amit Shah releases BJP manifesto for Bengal, vows to enforce uniform civil code, says, BJP will form govt, Trinamool leader Abhishek Banerjee says, the BJP's promise to give jobs to 1 crore in 5 years is hogwash
  • Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM breaks poll alliance in Bengal with Humayun Kabir after video sting surfaces
  • Israel bombs Lebanon killing 300+ and injuring 1,500+ people, as Pakistan awaits US and Iran delegations to begin talks from tomorrow, Red Zone in Islamabad sealed off

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Aaj Ki Baat Amit Shah Asaduddin Owaisi Israel Lebanon
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