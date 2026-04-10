Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 10, 2026

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

Home Minister Amit Shah releases BJP manifesto for Bengal, vows to enforce uniform civil code, says, BJP will form govt, Trinamool leader Abhishek Banerjee says, the BJP's promise to give jobs to 1 crore in 5 years is hogwash

Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM breaks poll alliance in Bengal with Humayun Kabir after video sting surfaces

Israel bombs Lebanon killing 300+ and injuring 1,500+ people, as Pakistan awaits US and Iran delegations to begin talks from tomorrow, Red Zone in Islamabad sealed off

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.