Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 27, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Home Minister Amit Shah takes a dip at Mahakumbh with CM Yogi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge says, "A dip in Ganga cannot remove poverty", BJP demands apology for "insulting Mother Ganga"
- Uttarakhand ex-BJP MLA Pranab Singh Champion sent to jail for firing at Independent MLA Umesh Kumar's house, supporters throw stones
- "BJP mixing poison in Yamuna to kill Delhiites", alleges Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister Atishi says, "Haryana factories dumping waste in Yamuna has caused ammonia level to rise, 3 water treatment plants on verge of closure"
