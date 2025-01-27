Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 27, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Home Minister Amit Shah takes a dip at Mahakumbh with CM Yogi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge says, "A dip in Ganga cannot remove poverty", BJP demands apology for "insulting Mother Ganga"

Uttarakhand ex-BJP MLA Pranab Singh Champion sent to jail for firing at Independent MLA Umesh Kumar's house, supporters throw stones

"BJP mixing poison in Yamuna to kill Delhiites", alleges Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister Atishi says, "Haryana factories dumping waste in Yamuna has caused ammonia level to rise, 3 water treatment plants on verge of closure"

