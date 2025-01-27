Monday, January 27, 2025
     
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 27, 2024

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday took a holy dip in Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj. On his visit, Congress president Kharge targeted him and asked if taking a dip could eradicate poverty.

Published : Jan 27, 2025 20:52 IST
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 27, 2024
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 27, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Home Minister Amit Shah takes a dip at Mahakumbh with CM Yogi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge says, "A dip in Ganga cannot remove poverty", BJP demands apology for "insulting Mother Ganga"
  • Uttarakhand ex-BJP MLA Pranab Singh Champion sent to jail for firing at Independent MLA Umesh Kumar's house, supporters throw stones
  • "BJP mixing poison in Yamuna to kill Delhiites", alleges Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister Atishi says, "Haryana factories dumping waste in Yamuna has caused ammonia level to rise, 3 water treatment plants on verge of closure"

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

