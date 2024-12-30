Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 30, 2024

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Politics on the boil in Bihar after lathi-charge on students in Patna, Prashant Kishor gives ultimatum, will sit on hunger strike demanding BPSC re-exam

War of words between Congress and BJP after Rahul Gandhi leaves for year-end holidaying in Vietnam

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal announces Rs 18,000 monthly salary for all pujaris, granthis in Delhi, registration to begin tomorrow

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.