Monday, December 30, 2024
     
  Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 30, 2024

A student delegation met Bihar's chief secretary Amritlal Meena regarding the ongoing BPSC protests. They have demanded the cancellation of the BPSC CCE exam. On Sunday, the students tried to encircle CM's residence which led to an altercation. The police used lathi charges and water cannons.

Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Published : Dec 30, 2024 19:52 IST, Updated : Dec 30, 2024 20:06 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Politics on the boil in Bihar after lathi-charge on students in Patna, Prashant Kishor gives ultimatum, will sit on hunger strike demanding BPSC re-exam
  • War of words between Congress and BJP after Rahul Gandhi leaves for year-end holidaying in Vietnam
  • AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal announces Rs 18,000 monthly salary for all pujaris, granthis in Delhi, registration to begin tomorrow

