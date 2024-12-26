Thursday, December 26, 2024
     
  Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 26, 2024

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 26, 2024

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday said it will push for the Congress' expulsion from the INDIA bloc if it fails to take any disciplinary action against its senior leaders within 24 hours. Launched a scathing attack on Congress, AAP accusing it of colluding with the BJP for the upcoming polls.

Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Published : Dec 26, 2024 20:15 IST, Updated : Dec 26, 2024 20:22 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • INDIA bloc in doldrums as AAP engaged in war of words with Congress, CM Atishi alleges, BJP is funding Congress to fight Delhi elections

  • BJP hits out at Congress after a banner at Belagavi CWC session showed distorted map of J&K, Congress later changed the banner

  • After J&K CM Omar Abdullah, NCP (Sharad) leader Supriya Sule defends EVMs, says, “I got elected four times through EVMs” 

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

