Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, August 28, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Firing, bombs thrown, clashes between TMC, BJP supporters during 12-hour Bengal Bandh

Why CM Mamata Banerjee said, “Do not set Bengal on fire, we can set Delhi, UP, Northeast on fire”?

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma alleges, Jharkhand police was keeping Champai Soren under ‘surveillance’ for the last 5 months

