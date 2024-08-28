Wednesday, August 28, 2024
     
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, August 28, 2024

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.

Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, August 28, 2024.

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Firing, bombs thrown, clashes between TMC, BJP supporters during 12-hour Bengal Bandh

  • Why CM Mamata Banerjee said, “Do not set Bengal on fire, we can set Delhi, UP, Northeast on fire”?

  • Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma alleges, Jharkhand police was keeping Champai Soren under ‘surveillance’ for the last 5 months

