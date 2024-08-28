Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, August 28, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
-
Firing, bombs thrown, clashes between TMC, BJP supporters during 12-hour Bengal Bandh
-
Why CM Mamata Banerjee said, “Do not set Bengal on fire, we can set Delhi, UP, Northeast on fire”?
-
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma alleges, Jharkhand police was keeping Champai Soren under ‘surveillance’ for the last 5 months
India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.