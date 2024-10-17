Thursday, October 17, 2024
     
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, October 17, 2024

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.

Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: October 17, 2024 21:59 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, October 17, 2024.

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Five suspects in Bahraich murder held near Nepal border, two of them injured in encounter with UP Police

  • Canada PM Justin Trudeau admits, his govt had "no hard evidentiary proof" of India's hand in terrorist Nijjar's killing, India says, its stand has been vindicated

  • Nayab Singh Saini sworn in as Haryana CM along with 13 ministers, PM Narendra Modi, top BJP leaders, 18 chief ministers attend swearing-in ceremony

