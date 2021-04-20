Tuesday, April 20, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Aaj Ki Baat LIVE | Will Maharashtra face a complete lockdown?

Aaj Ki Baat LIVE | Will Maharashtra face a complete lockdown?

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: April 20, 2021 21:15 IST

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode we will see:

  • What is PM Modi’s plan to battle the raging Covid pandemic?
  • Will Maharashtra face a complete lockdown? 
  • Why Delhi hospitals are fast running out of oxygen, Kejriwal sends SOS

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

Latest India News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X