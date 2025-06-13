Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 13, 2025

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
- Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) recovers ill-fated plane’s black box; Why plane struggle to gain height? Was it a configuration error?
Lone survivor Ramesh Viswashkumar narrates last-minute ordeal to PM Narendra Modi in hospital
How the Air India crash shattered dreams, wiped out entire families
