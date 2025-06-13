Advertisement
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 13, 2025

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau has confirmed the recovery of the Digital Flight Data Recorder (DFDR), commonly referred to as the black box, from the rooftop of a building at the site of the Air India Flight AI-171 crash in Ahmedabad.

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) recovers ill-fated plane’s black box; Why plane struggle to gain height? Was it a configuration error? 

  • Lone survivor Ramesh Viswashkumar narrates last-minute ordeal to PM Narendra Modi in hospital

  • How the Air India crash shattered dreams, wiped out entire families 

