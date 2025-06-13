Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 13, 2025 The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau has confirmed the recovery of the Digital Flight Data Recorder (DFDR), commonly referred to as the black box, from the rooftop of a building at the site of the Air India Flight AI-171 crash in Ahmedabad.

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) recovers ill-fated plane’s black box; Why plane struggle to gain height? Was it a configuration error?

Lone survivor Ramesh Viswashkumar narrates last-minute ordeal to PM Narendra Modi in hospital

How the Air India crash shattered dreams, wiped out entire families

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.