A dare in the dark: How India-bound Shenlong oil tanker escaped Strait of Hormuz amid Iran war

Mumbai:

A crude oil tanker carrying Saudi crude reached Mumbai Port Authority on Thursday after navigating the conflict-affected Strait of Hormuz, where shipping traffic has slowed sharply since fighting broke out between the United States, Israel and Iran late last month.

The Liberia-flagged tanker Shenlong, carrying crude from Saudi Arabia, became the first India-bound vessel to pass safely through the sensitive waterway during the ongoing conflict. The ship reached Mumbai on Wednesday evening after travelling through waters where attacks and military activity have disrupted maritime traffic.

Voyage from Suaid Arabia

The tanker began its voyage from Ras Tanura, where it loaded crude oil on March 1. The vessel departed two days later with India as its destination.

For several days, maritime tracking systems monitored the ship’s movement as it sailed toward the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow passage linking the Persian Gulf with the Arabian Sea and carrying a major share of the world’s oil shipments.

Vanishing from tracking systems

The vessel’s last transmitted position was recorded inside the strait on March 8, after which it disappeared from tracking systems.

Maritime sources said the crew likely switched off the ship’s Automatic Identification System while crossing the most sensitive section of the route. The AIS normally broadcasts a vessel’s location, speed and identity, allowing ships and maritime authorities to monitor traffic at sea.

Under international maritime rules, ships are generally required to keep the system active. However, vessels sometimes turn off their transponders while passing through conflict zones such as the Strait of Hormuz to reduce the risk of detection.

Reappearance after crossing the Strait

The tanker reappeared on maritime tracking databases the following day after it had cleared the strait and continued its journey toward India without further disruption.

Port officials said the vessel arrived in Mumbai at around 13:00 on Wednesday and was later berthed at the Jawahar Dweep Terminal.

Praveen Singh, deputy conservator of the Mumbai Port Authority, said the tanker was carrying 135,335 metric tonnes of crude oil and had begun unloading its cargo at the terminal.

The crude shipment will be transported to refineries in Mahul in eastern Mumbai.

Indian crew members were onboard

The tanker is owned by Shenlong Shipping Ltd and managed by Dynacom Tanker Management Ltd.

Officials said the vessel has a crew of 29 members, including nationals from India, Pakistan and the Philippines. The ship is commanded by Captain Sukshant Singh Sandhu, and unloading operations are expected to take around 36 hours.

Threats to oil tankers in Strait of Hormuz

The tanker’s voyage comes at a time when shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has slowed significantly due to security concerns. The narrow waterway between Iran and Oman handles more than 20 million barrels of oil shipments each day.

Recent incidents have highlighted the risks. A Thai bulk carrier, Mayuree Naree, was struck by projectiles while passing through the strait after departing from the United Arab Emirates. The vessel, which was heading to Kandla Port, caught fire during the incident. Three crew members remain missing, while 20 others were rescued by the Royal Thai Navy and authorities in Oman.

With several vessels waiting outside the region or diverting to alternative routes, the safe arrival of the Shenlong in Mumbai marks a rare successful transit through one of the world’s most sensitive maritime corridors during the ongoing conflict.

Also Read: Iran's new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei says Strait of Hormuz will remain closed, seeks revenge from US