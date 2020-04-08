93 new coronavirus cases reported in Delhi today; all related to Tablighi Jamaat

File

At least 93 new cases of the coronavirus were reported in the national capital today, the Delhi Government has said. With the latest update, the total in Delhi has gone up to 669 with nine deaths. All the new cases diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus today are related to the Tablighi Jamaat event that took place in Nizamuddin Markaz in March.

Out of the total 669 coronavirus cases, those relating to the Tablighi Jamaat are about 426. Around 2500 people from Markaz have been kept in quarantine facilities, an official said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government today identified 20 COVID-19 hotspots in the national capital to combat the spread of the virus. These 20 hotspots include parts of Sangam Vihar, Malviya Nagar, Jahangirpuri, Nizamuddin and have been notified as "containment areas" where people cannot go out of their houses and the government will ensure delivery of essential items.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News