Image Source : PTI 9 policemen injured in scuffle with villagers in UP's Gonda

Nine policemen were injured in a scuffle with villagers in Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Saturday. While no arrest has been made so far, a case has been registered, Additional Superintendent of Police Mahendra Kumar said. On Friday, residents of Nihal Purwa village were protesting against alleged police high-handedness outside the office of the district magistrate.

Subsequently, they moved towards the residence of the divisional commissioner and blocked the Lucknow-Gonda Road.

A scuffle broke out between the protesting villagers and the police in which nine personnel, including an inspector and two sub-inspectors, sustained minor injuries, the official said.

