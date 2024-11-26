75 Years of Constitution: 'Sentiment of nation first will keep it alive for many years,' says PM Modi at SC

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday evening addressed a gathering at the Supreme Court on the occasion of the 75th year of the Indian Constitution.

While speaking on the occasion of the Constitution Day celebrations, in the Supreme Court, PM Modi said, "This is the 75th year of the Indian Constitution - it is a matter of immense pride for the country. I bow to the Constitution and all the members of the Constituent Assembly. We cannot forget that today is also the anniversary of the terror attack in Mumbai. Those who lost their lives, I pay my homage to them. I also want to reiterate the resolution of the country - all those terrorist organisations challenging the security of India will get befitting reply."

"...Today it looks easy that people have access to tap water, but even after 75 years of independence, only 3 crore houses had this facility... in the original copy of the constitution, lord Ram, mother Sita...have their images in it. The images symbolising Indian culture are there so that they can keep us reminded about human values. These human values are the foundation of policies and decisions of today's India.," he added.

"There was a time when senior citizens had to prove by visiting banks that they are alive. Today, senior citizens are availing the facility of digital life certificates..."